EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna on doing Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra: Felt only insiders get a Dharma film but…

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Raashii Khanna opened up on nepotism. “If I focus on the troubles they will multiply, If I focus on the gratitude that will multiply. I genuinely believe in it. Like I signed a Dharma film, just an example. I also had that feeling that mostly only insiders get a Dharma film, but when it came to me I was honestly very surprised. And that’s why I believe that you can make your life, if you don’t focus on the negative so much. Don’t focus on it, don’t be bitter about opportunities that didn’t come your way. Work on the opportunities that you have,” says Raashii Khanna.

Yodha

She has Karan Johar backed Yodha in her kitty, which co-stars Sidharth Malhotra. “In Yodha, it's one of the most amazing characters that I am playing. I never thought I would get a character like that in a Dharma film, where it’s strong, and when you see the film you will know that it’s again one of the stronger roles. It’s not that aayi, gaayi, chali gayi. Of course there are songs, and Sid and I look amazing together. I remember we both were watching this (scene), and I was like, ‘Hum bahut ache lag rahein hai na saath mein’. He was also laughing, he said haan,” shares the actress.

Raashii Khanna further adds, “When I was growing up, for me films were these glossy… saree pehni hai. Saree ka sapna pura nai hua mera abhi tak is Dharma film mein, but you know the other thing like you look pretty, and you just want to be happy, and woh sab tha gaanon mein. But otherwise it is a very strong character that I play, so I think for me it was a very good balance. But I told Karan you have to give me a film where I am wearing a saree, where I am the typical Dharma heroine. But yea, I mean for me that is sort of an example where I can say that it’s not just for insiders anymore. Like you can make your way through.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at his concert while he gives her a shoutout; Fans can't stop gushing