EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna says Farzi 2 should mostly roll next year: ‘I hope it happens soon’

Raashii Khanna is garnering a lot of praise for her performance in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi. The black comedy crime thriller had also featured Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Bhuvan Arora. Ever since the unveiling of the first season, fans have been eagerly waiting for part 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we inquired with Raashii Khanna about Farzi 2, here’s what she had to say. “Farzi 2 mostly next year they will start rolling because they have to finish Citadel, then they have to do The Family Man 3, and then they will come to this,” shares the actress.

She further adds, “So I think next year we will start shooting. We waited for this (Farzi Season 1) also for very long. We started shooting in 2020-end, and now it’s 2023. I hope it happens soon because I know people are really looking forward to it.” The show had even featured Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Farzi and The Family Man’s crossover

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor had also opened up on the possibility of a crossover between Raj and DK’s Farzi and The Family Man. “Everything is possible but it is all about what is right. (One) shouldn't do something just for the heck of it. So it has to blend in, in a manner that's natural and something that can take the journey forward… Let them think about it. I am sure that they will do a great job,” Shahid Kapoor had said.

