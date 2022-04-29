EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tiger Shroff on starting Rambo soon, hopes it becomes a franchise; Opens up on his journey

While Tiger Shroff’s Ahmed Khan directed Heropanti 2 released today, and he has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Junior Shroff informed that he will start shooting for Siddharth Anand directed Rambo before he starts filming with Akshay Kumar for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. “I am actually doing Rambo before that, which I am hoping will become a franchise,” says Tiger.

He had made his acting debut in 2014 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti. Talking about his eight years journey in the film business, Tiger shares that it had its own challenges. “Obstacles that I had to literally leap over, and it’s been a great, empowering and enriching journey. Very grateful for all that I have faced, and very grateful to the audiences for accepting me, so that I could make it till here,” says the actor.

Further elaborating on the obstacles, Tiger states, “Just the fact that I am my father’s (actor Jackie Shroff) son. It’s definitely a blessing, I am proud to be his son, but it comes with its fair amount of baggage. It's a lot of expectations. People think we have it a lot easier - in one way we do, but when the lights go off you can’t say that father’s been holding my hand, or held my hand. I think it’s safe to say that at least now I have proved myself as a very different individual from my father, and not once have I ever used him in any way or taken his help. I think I have sort of established myself as my own entity and identity.”

