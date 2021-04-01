EXCLUSIVE: Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar’s first look to be unveiled on Vikrant Massey’s birthday on April 3

The Santosh Sivan directorial also features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sachin Khedekar will also be seen in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, director Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar producer Shibu Thameens had revealed that the film which went on the floors on January 10, 2021 was being shot in a start-to-finish schedule, and that they are looking at a May 27 release for this Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey starrer. We now have a new update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that the makers have decided to release Mumbaikar's first look on Saturday.

Confirming the news Thameens says, “We will be unveiling Mumbaikar's first look on Vikrant Massey's birthday, April 3. He has done an amazing job in the film, and we can’t wait for the audience to see him in the movie.” Besides Sethupathi and Massey, this upcoming action-thriller also features Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Reportedly, they wrapped up the film in February and the movie is presently in the post-production stage.

In the same earlier interview given to Pinkvilla, Thameens had informed that director Sivan is presenting Vikrant Massey in a very different avatar which his fans would have never seen him in. “He plays this angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film and it will be exciting to watch them together. There are many action scenes in the film, but none of these sequences look forced. They appear as the situation demands,” he had said.

Meanwhile earlier this week, Vikrant had informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in self-quarantine.

