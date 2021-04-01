  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid 19?

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
Mumbai Updated: April 1, 2021 10:27 pm
Last month it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Satish Kaushik, and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19. We have now learnt that Alia Bhatt too has tested positive for the virus today. A source close to the development informs that Alia was on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi when her reports arrived. They were apparently filming for a song sequence in a Mumbai studio.  

Bhansali too had tested positive for the virus last month, and had resumed shooting again in March after completing his 14-days quarantine period. We reached out to Alia’s team and her mother Soni Razdan for a confirmation, and will update the article once we hear back from them. Meanwhile, last month there were many other celebrities who had tested positive for Corona. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mayur Vakani aka Sundar and Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide from the same show had tested positive for the virus, however Chandwadkar tested negative earlier this week. Reportedly, Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan too have tested positive for the virus. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also features Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which is headlined by NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Reportedly, she has also been approached for Farhan Akhatar’s next untitled directorial.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone are all for Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ as they share what they’re grooving to

