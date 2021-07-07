EXCLUSIVE: Vyjayanthimala remembers Dilip Kumar: ‘Saira always says you and Dilip Saab make the best team’

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala have worked together in films like Devdas, Gunga Jumna, Madhumati, Naya Daur among others.

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala have worked together in many films, including Devdas, Gunga Jumna, Madhumati, Naya Daur among others, and their onscreen pairing has been loved by the audience all over the globe. On Wednesday, Dilip Saab breathed his last at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the veteran actress remembered her frequent co-star.

“It's heartbreaking news. (We have worked) very closely, and in quite a number of films - 8 films, that is quite a lot to work with one hero, and for him also one heroine he worked maximum with. We combined well, our films became good hits, and we became a good team. That’s what Saira always says… she calls me Akka which means sister in Tamil. She says ‘Akka you and Dilip Saab make the best team’. We made some quite successful hit films,” remembers the Amrapali actress.

Vyjayanthimala adds that she has many fond memories with Dilip Kumar. “In Gunga Jumna, where I had to speak Bhojpuri - first of all a South Indian speaking good Hindi without the accent was something, and on top of that to speak Bhojpuri, but he was a great help. He helped me a lot to speak and even recorded dialogues for me. It was a wonderful character to play and I was greatly helped by Dilip Saab. I got an award also for that. He was very polite, gentlemanly, and very well behaved. He had no airs, and never threw his weight around,” she states.

Her actor-son Suchindra Bali adds that they had always been in touch with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. “Whenever we visit Mumbai, we have always called on them. Even last month when he was admitted, we had constantly been in touch on WhatsApp, and that’s always been there,” informs Suchindra.

Vyjayanthimala adds, “He is in my heart. People you really love, they just go away, but they are always with you in your heart.”

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar calls Dilip Kumar an ‘institution’: I remember taking his autograph when I was a kid

Share your comment ×