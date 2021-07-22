EXCLUSIVE: Arya opens up on his life after marriage with Sayyeshaa & his memories with late actor Dilip Kumar

Arya and his actor-wife Sayyeshaa are one of the most adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry. Ever since they got married, Arya and Sayyeshaa have been making their fans go gaga with their adorable chemistry. Tamil actor Arya recently in an interaction with Pinkvilla for his movie Sarpatta Parambarai opened up on how his life changed after getting married to Sayyeshaa. When asked about it, Arya replied, "Soon after that (after marriage in 2019) I think we went into lockdown, so I knew what's the value of family life is...life has changed quite a lot, it has changed for the better. So, I'm really enjoying it."

Arya also remembered the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar who is also the grand-uncle of his wife Sayyeshaa Saigal. Asked if he has any memories with Dilip Kumar, Arya said, "Sayyeshaa has spent her childhood with Dilip Saab so her memories are much more and very close to her. Since last 2 years, I know (as a part of the family) and my interaction with him has been very little because he was not keeping well but I cherish all the moments I had with him."

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 in Mumbai at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

Post his demise, Sayyeshaa took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, "I’m blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar For me he will always remain my warm hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It’s an end of an era! #RIP."

Check out Arya's full interview below:

