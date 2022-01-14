EXCLUSIVE: ‘Would love to work with Akshay Kumar Garu,’ says Pushpa director, Sukumar

Sukumar is currently gearing up towards fine tuning the script of Pushpa: The Rule, which he intends to take to floors by March 2022 with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. On completing the Pushpa sequel, he has two more films lined up – one each with Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Charan. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked the director about his plans to direct a Hindi film.

He informs that he would love to do it, however, a lot depends on the right script. “If I get the opportunity, I would love to do a Hindi film. In-fact, I am inspired by a lot of Hindi films. All Amitabh Bachchan films had a lot of reach in villages of Andhra Pradesh. Recently, when I was shooting for a film, Akshay sir called me once and asked, how was I doing. ‘You have to work with me, come to Mumbai.’ So, the day I get the right script, I will definitely go to him,” says Sukumar.

The director insists that he doesn’t chase stars. “I don’t wish to work with anyone in particular from Bollywood as it’s always the script that decides the actor. But, I would like to work with Akshay Kumar Garu once,” he smiles.

In an earlier interaction with Pinkvilla, giving an insight about the premise of Pushpa: The Rule, Sukumar had said, “Pushpa: The Rule is mainly about giving a conclusion, a closure to Pushpa’s life. It’s about the conflict between Pushpa and Shekhawat. When I completed the entire script, I felt that Pushpa 2 has a very interesting drama. I promise, I won’t disappoint and I hope the audience enjoys the sequel too.” The movie is tentatively slated to release in the month of December this year, however a lot depends on the Covid-19 scenario. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akshay Kumar and Pushpa: The Rule.

