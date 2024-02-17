EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Dhar reveals why it's dangerous to pitch a script to Yami Gautam, 'If she doesn't like it..'

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar make a powerful real and reel life couple. Their last co-release Uri: The Surgical Strike is among the most appreciated Indian films in recent times and they are now all set for their next release Article 370 with Yami playing the main lead and Priyamani essaying a supporting character. Unlike Uri where Aditya Dhar was the director, in Article 370, he is a co-producer. The actor, director and producer trio of Yami Gautam, Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Aditya Dhar graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, prior to their film's release.

Aditya Dhar Shares Why It Is Dangerous To Pitch A Script To His Wife Yami Gautam

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad ahead of Article 370's release on the 23rd of February 2024, Aditya Dhar candidly talked about his wife Yami and shared why it is dangerous to pitch a script to her. The Uri director said, "If any of my friends or colleagues or assistants approach me saying, 'How about we pitch this script to Yami?', I always tell them, 'Listen, it's a very dangerous thing. If she doesn't like it and says a no to your script, then you better go back and check your script again, and work on it', because if she says no to it, there is genuinely something that is not going to connect with the audience."

Aditya Dhar Appreciates Yami Gautam's Movie Judgement

Emphasising further on Yami Gautam's superior movie related judgement, Aditya said, "I've always seen, whatever films she has said no to, have not worked on screen; Since the time I've known her, whatever scripts have come to her, even big projects, until and unless she is not sure about the screenplay and the story, she will never do it. The fact is that in the last 5 years, whatever she has done, it has absolutely worked, everywhere."

Watch The Full Pinkvilla Interview Feauturing The Team Of Article 370:

Aditya Dhar Says That Yami Gautam Will Never Cheat On Her Profession

Talking about Yami Gautam's intuitive movie decisions, Aditya said, "There is a great deal of process that she goes through and she is very honest about it. She's not somebody who is faking it to herself that, 'Bada project mil raha hai, paise mil rahe hai, let's do it' (I've got a big project, I'm getting the money, let's do it). For her, it's her profession, it's her bread and butter, it's her vidya (knowledge). She'll never do something that makes her feel that she is cheating on her profession. She's exceptional."

Article 370 Releases In Theatres On 23rd February, 2024

The way Aditya hyped his wife Yami had the latter blush and rightly so. Article 370's wait gets a lot tougher after all that is said about Yami and her precise movie choices. Article 370 plays at a theatre near you from the 23rd of February, 2024. Ticket bookings for the film will soon open.

While you wait for the release of Article 370, you can watch the full interview on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

