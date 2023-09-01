Jawan EXCLUSIVE: 85,000 Shah Rukh Khan fans to come together to celebrate film release on September 7

After delivering the biggest grosser of Hindi Cinema in January 2023 with the Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back to entertain the audience with his next, the Atlee-directed Jawan on September 7. The anticipation is at an all-time high and the trailer, which was released a day back, has met with an overwhelming response from fans, audiences, exhibitors, and the industry alike. As the film is merely 6 days away from opening across the globe now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that 85,000 Shah Rukh Khan are coming together to celebrate the release of Jawan.

Fan shows in over 300 cities for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on September 7

His fan club, SRK Universe has organized fan shows for this action-packed entertainer in over 300 cities in India, which is a record for any Hindi Film Star. Yash Paryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe confirms the news to Pinkvilla saying, “SRK Universe is organizing multiple shows of Jawan in over 300 cities of India. We are expecting participation from 85,000 SRK fans on the first day and we plan to welcome Jawan with celebrations across the country.

He goes ahead to add that SRK Universe has outdone itself with regard to the celebrations done during the release of Pathaan. While Pathaan had fan screens in 200 cities, with participation from 50,000 fans, Jawan has gone wider with 300 cities and 85,000 fans. Yash informs, “That’s not all, we are also hosting fan screenings in the international markets too. There are shows held in over 60 countries and we plan to expand our SRK family even further during the release of Dunki on Christmas.”

Opening up about the celebrations, he says, “We have also innovated multiple things on the digital platform – right from AR Filter to create the Jawan Bald look. We have over a million views on GIFS, Stickers etc. across platforms. The celebrations will be no less than what one has seen in the South Cinema Market. We also did some screens of Purview and we will also be planning some special events on advance booking front.”

6 AM show of Jawan at Mumbai's iconic single-screen

In one of its one-of-a-kind event, the fan club has managed to convince the iconic single screen of Mumbai, Gaiety Galaxy to host a 6 a.m. show. “It’s the first time that G7 Multiplex is hosting a 6 a.m. show and we are grateful to the management for going out of the way for us. It’s going to be a grand celebration at Gaiety Galaxy, as well as in the rest of the cities. Right from cutouts to garlands and dhols – it’s a festival for us,” he concludes.

The advance bookings for Jawan have opened today to a thunderous response and things will keep heating up until the film’s release on September 7. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles with a cameo from Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the advance booking of Jawan.

