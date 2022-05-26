Karan Johar Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan played DJ, Salman Khan stayed till the end, Badshah rapped

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash held yesterday was a star studded event, and was attended by the filmmaker’s friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. Celebrated DJ, Ganesh played at the do. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he informs that he started playing at around 8 pm when the guests started coming in, and the party went on till around 6: 45 in the morning.

“I had made a special remix of ‘Dafli Wale’ (from Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada’s Sargam) for Karan Sir as he really likes the track. I made that specially for him. Abhishek Bachchan came later and was even on the DJ console. He was DJing with me as he loves to play music. Ayan Mukerji also joined me to play the music. Salman (Khan) Sir was also there till 5: 30, 6 in the morning. Badshah too did a rap on ‘DJ Waley Babu’. The food was amazing, and the party was a lot of fun,” shares DJ Ganesh.

Meanwhile, all those who attended KJO’s 50th birthday bash include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan with girlfriend Saba Azad, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Wahi, among many others.

