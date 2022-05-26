Karan Johar Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh & DJ Ganesh made the playlist; Kajol & KJO started the party

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday, and the who’s who of the B-town turned up for the do. The guests included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra, among many others.

The party kickstarted at around 8 pm yesterday, and went on till the wee hours of the morning. Popular DJ, Ganesh played at Karan’s bash, and informed that he had a great time playing music at the do. “Before the party, Ranveer (Singh) and I had made the complete playlist. He told me to play Karan’s favourites. Kajol ma’am was there from the beginning, and she and Karan sir started the party together. She really liked the music, and even came and appreciated me two-three times. Everyone was enjoying themselves. Hrithik (Roshan), Tiger (Shroff), and Shahid Kapoor were there too and they were all on the dance floor,” shares Ganesh.

A lot of people also took to social media yesterday to wish the filmmaker. Shakun Batra, who has directed Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan for KJO’s production house, wrote on Instagram, “I had dreams and aspirations and was fortunate to have met a mentor that helped me make them my reality. Thanks for all the guidance and allowing us to find our own path.. always with laughter and jokes along the way.. Happy 50th @karanjohar.”

