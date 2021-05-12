La Familia: Yami Gautam is Surilie’s ‘Secret Keeper’; Latter adds that her sister loves adventure sports

Surilie Gautam also informs that Yami is a fabulous cook, and can make everything from Indian & Continental to Pahadi cuisine.

and Surilie Gautam are truly sibling goals. The sisters are often spotted gushing about each other on social media, and have shared a plethora of pictures with each other that showcases their strong bond. From being each other’s dance partners, to Surilie being Yami’s 1 am halwa-maker, the two actresses are very close. Which is why for this week’s La Familia, Pinkvilla got in touch with Surilie to know more about the Kaabil actress. Surilie reveals that as a child her elder sister was very obedient, sensitive and responsible.

“She is like that even today, while I was the more Dabang kid amongst the two of us. Yami would never fight with anyone, has always been a topper in her academics and would be an introvert outside the house. However, within the four walls of our home she was, and still is a complete chatterbox. She wanted to become an IAS officer and was even preparing for it,” recollects Surilie, who also found a teacher in Yami.

“She used to teach me chemistry and biology. In fact, I would never understand when the tutors would teach me, but when Yami would explain the same thing to me I would immediately get it. During my exams, she would even wake up at around 4 am and get me to do my revision before I would leave for school. She would be very patient with me,” smiles Surlie. Yami is also her ‘secret keeper’. “Whenever I would score less in exams, I would tell her to not let mom know about it, and she would never do it. But if she would tell me to not tell anyone, I would go around telling it to the whole town (laughs). But Yami and I share the same equation even today, I can tell her anything, and I know it will always remain a secret.”

Surilie also shares interesting anecdotes from their summer vacations that would mostly be spent at their maternal grandparents’ home in Himachal Pradesh. “I remember we once mixed turmeric powder in water, and served it to everyone as sharbat. I used to even ride on Yami’s back, and she would take me around the entire house. Those were really beautiful days,” Surilie fondly recalls.

She says that Yami is a fabulous cook, and loves adventure sports as well. “Whether it's Indian, Continental or even our Pahadi food, Yami can make it all. She cooks amazing Himachali Dham, and loves to bake cookies and cakes too. Even if she is unwell or just tired, she will still insist on cooking herself, and our kitchen garden comes in handy for her. Not many know this, but she is also very adventurous as a person, and loves to explore. Whenever we are in the mountains she loves to take long walks, and doesn’t get tired at all. Another time when we were in Maldives a few years back, she was the one who suggested we go snorkeling. She loves to be in nature, and likes to experience it in its entirety. She has a lot of interest in farming too, and often indulges in it at our farm in Himachal,” informs the younger sister.

Surilie says that Yami has also made all her birthdays very special. “Once I remember she had a flight to Bangkok on my birthday, and I was very upset that she won’t be around. I am always very enthusiastic about my birthdays, and need my family around me. I didn’t know what I would do the entire day when she would be gone. But I remember when I stepped out of my room at 12 midnight, Yami had decorated the entire house with these princess and queen shaped balloons. She had done it all by herself. Even the cake was just how I like it - I am a shopaholic and she put all the possible brands on that cake. Then in the morning we went to a Church, later for lunch and then she left for Bangkok in the evening. The whole day she made me feel very special,” says Surilie.

Lastly, will we ever get to see the two sisters share screen space for a film? “I really hope so. A lot of people say that, and it would be great if it happens,” Surilie signs off.

