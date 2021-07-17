Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Akshay Kumar in 3D, Radhika Apte in Vikram Vedha and Rahul, Disha wedding

Akshay Kumar's espionage, Bell Bottom to release in 3D, Radhika Apte to play a lawyer in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film, Shahid Kapoor's action thriller with Amar Butala and Bhushan Kumar. Here are the key exclusive stories from this week.

Bell Bottom to release in 3D

On June 15, put all the speculations to rest as he announced that his action thriller, Bell Bottom, will see a theatrical release across the globe on July 27. While the release date has been deferred as cinema halls are yet to open in key markets, the delay gave the makers time to amp-up the theatrical experience for the audience. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the espionage will also be released in the cinema halls in 3D.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-akshay-kumar-s-bell-bottom-arrive-3d-tentatively-looking-independence-day-release-815469

Radhike Apte joins the cast of Vikram Vedha

The collaboration of and on the Vikram Vedha remake has generated the right amount of buzz in the film trade. It’s gearing up for a September 30 release and the makers are targeting to take the film on floors within the next 2 months. And now we have learnt that the makers have initiated a conversation with Radhika Apte for a key role in this gangster drama. She will be playing the role of a lawyer in the film.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-radhika-apte-talks-play-lawyer-hrithik-roshan-and-saif-ali-khan-fronted-vikram-vedha-812103

teams up with Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala on an action film

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll following the success of Kabir Singh. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor has greenlit an action film to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. The yet untitled project will mostly be his next for the big screen after the Diwali 2021 release, Jersey, which features him as an ageing cricketer, alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-shahid-kapoor-teams-bhushan-kumar-and-amar-butala-action-film-floors-december-811186

Kundali Bhagya completes 1000 episodes

Kundali Bhagya has clocked 1000 episodes, and the show’s team is elated for achieving this milestone. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Gagnani who plays Prithvi Malhotra in the Zee TV show, says he wants to thank the viewers and the audiences. “Without their blessings, acceptance and encouragement this wouldn’t have been possible,” smiles Sanjay.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/exclusive-sanjay-gagnani-kundali-bhagya-clocking-1000-episodes-my-role-was-supposed-be-cameo-814532

Rahul Vaidya is excited to get married to Disha Parmar

Last week, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced their wedding date. The couple will tie the knot on July 16, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul said that he is very excited for the big day. “I don’t have jitters, but I am just so excited. I can’t wait to be a groom and to have Disha be my bride, get married and become husband and wife. I just can’t wait for that day, that moment when it will all happen,” shares Rahul.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/exclusive-rahul-vaidya-opens-his-wedding-i-can-t-wait-be-groom-and-have-disha-be-my-bride-811296

in talks with Mohit Suri for an action-packed love story

Over the last one year, Varun Dhawan has been in talks with multiple directors and producers for a potential collaboration. While the actor has become selective with his choices, we hear that he has initiated an advanced conversation with Mohit Suri. Over the last two months, Mohit and Varun have been discussing the idea of collaborating on an action-packed love story.

Also Read| https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-varun-dhawan-talks-mohit-suri-action-packed-love-story-809073

denies being a part of Apne 2

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Shilpa might feature in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2. The actress was a part of the 2007 original as well. Is she doing the film? “I am not, unfortunately. I can’t, I don’t have dates till next year's end. I have told Anil ji, and he came very last minute honestly to me… as in when they were making the movie, and I had already signed up. There is Hungama 2, there is Nikamma, there is another film I am starting from September, which will be announced later,” informs Shilpa.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-video-shilpa-shetty-kundra-part-apne-2-heres-what-actress-reveals-814281

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 for Salman Khan, says writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×