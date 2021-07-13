EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor teams up with Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala for an action film; On floors in December

While the first leg of shoot will take place in India, the team is expected to fly abroad for the following schedules next year. Details

is on a roll following the success of Kabir Singh. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor has greenlit an action film to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. The yet untitled project will mostly be his next for the big screen after the Diwali 2021 release, Jersey, which features him as an ageing cricketer, alongside Mrunal Thakur.

According to a source, the actor has been discussing this collaboration with Amar for a while now and things have fallen into place. “It’s an action thriller and the makers are aiming to take it to the floors around December this year. While the first schedule will take place in India, the team is expected to fly abroad for the following schedules next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

After collaborating with Ronnie Screwvala on the , Rashmika Mandanna fronted Mission Majnu directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the yet untitled actioner will be Amar Butala’s next production, for which he is partnering with Bhushan Kumar. The latter on the other hand has multiple projects lined up for release, including Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Satyameva Jayate 2 among others. The director of the actioner has been kept under wraps for now.

For those unaware, Shahid is currently shooting for the Raj and DK directed web-show for Amazon Prime. The shoot will conclude by September, following which, he is expected to dive into the promotions of Jersey. He is also set to collaborate with Sujoy Ghosh on a thriller, a quickie, which might kick off this year itself. However, the exact details have been under wraps for now. The actor is reportedly also doing a series for Netflix and in conversation with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna. Shahid is in talks to portray the character of Chattraprati Shivaji in a film produced by Ashwin Varde, however, he still awaits the final draft of the script before saying a yes.

