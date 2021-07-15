  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Gagnani on Kundali Bhagya clocking 1000 episodes: ‘My role was supposed to be a cameo’

Further speaking about his favourite onscreen villains, Sanjay Gagnani says that he found Ranveer Singh very interesting in Padmaavat, and Prakash Raj very entertaining in Singham.
Sanjay Gagnani on Kundali Bhagya completing 1000 episodes Sanjay Gagnani on Kundali Bhagya clocking 1000 episodes
Kundali Bhagya has clocked 1000 episodes, and the show’s team is elated for achieving this milestone. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Gagnani who plays Prithvi Malhotra in the Zee TV show, says he wants to thank the viewers and the audiences. “Without their blessings, acceptance and encouragement this wouldn’t have been possible,” smiles Sanjay.

He further adds, “It feels unreal, and as if you are blessed with the best. I have done shows before this also, but none of them worked even for 100 episodes. Surprisingly my role (in Kudali Bhagya) was supposed to be a cameo for three months. So someone who was cast for a cameo role is now finishing 4 years and 1000 episodes - it feels as if there is some magic brushed on you by the almighty. I just want to shower all the gratitude to the universe, and everyone who has helped us reach this milestone.”

So how are they celebrating today? “Sadly we have a unit off today, otherwise it would have been a blast on the set. We just celebrated 4 years the day before yesterday. Everyone felt so successful and content. I think today it would have been much better if we would have been shooting. Sadly we are not, but I am hoping tomorrow when we get back to the set we would have a blast,” Sanjay states. 

In Kundali Bhagya, Sanjay plays a negative role. Ask the actor about his favourite onscreen villains, and Sanjay responds, “I really found Ranveer Singh very interesting in Padmaavat and Prakash Raj very entertaining in Singham. From TV, I really love the grace of Komolika and I really like the style of Mr Bajaj,” says Sanjay.

