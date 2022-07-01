Rashtra Kavach Om EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang helped the actor bag the film? Read Deets

Kapil Verma’s Rashtra Kavach Om starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi releases today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director opens up about casting Adi in the titular role. “Since I was a cameraman, I have worked with so many actors and have done a lot of action films too. So I would always feel why doesn’t this guy try getting into the action space. He is such a good looking guy, very well built, and has a great personality. He is someone who was always at the back of my mind,” says Kapil.

He further adds, “So when we wrote Rashtra Kavach Om, we wanted to do something new and fresh. And as you cast for an action film, the same name pops up when it comes to the hero or the heroine. At that point, the teaser of Malang came in, I saw it and I really loved his look in the film. So I knew that this guy can definitely play Om. I called up Ahmed Khan (producer), and when he saw the teaser, he was also like ‘yaar yeh toh bahut kamaal ka lag raha hai’. So we met him, and that’s how it all began.”

Meanwhile, he has formed a great bond with both Aditya and Sanjana. “We connected very well, and it started from the first day itself. With Adi obviously we sat a lot on the script because it was a very intense role for him. Someone who has lost his memory and then the entire journey of the character, it had to be worked upon. From that way we really sat a lot and connected, then Sanjana came in and joined us. So it became really nice, everyone was on the same page, and we really bonded and connected,” informs Kapil.

Furthermore, makers have plans to make Rashtra Kavach Om a franchise. “It was always a part of Zee Studios when I first met them. They wanted to make a nice action franchise. It always happens when you need something to be taken forward, and it is always at the back of our head. After watching the film, Zee was very sure and was like, ‘Kapil, you should definitely take it forward, and they spoke to Adi too’. So the pressure is always there because it will only happen if the first film works. So we have our fingers crossed, and hoping for the best,” Kapil concludes.

