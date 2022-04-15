RK-Alia wedding EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor on celebrations: Abhi toh hungama hai; Everyday something’s going on

After a mehendi ceremony on wednesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot yesterday in the presence of their family and close friends. Some of the guests who were present at the venue include Rima Jain, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor among many others. Day before yesterday, RK’s actor-uncle Randhir Kapoor too came back to Mumbai from Goa to attend the nuptials. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the veteran actor opened up about the wedding.

“I feel very nice. Ranbir is a very nice kid. I am very happy for them and I bless them for a long and happy married life,” says Randhir Kapoor. Do the Kapoor’s have plans to celebrate the occasion with a quiet family get-together soon. “Nothing quiet now, abhi toh hungama hai. Everyday something is going on,” he informs, further adding that they all missed Rishi Kapoor a lot yesterday.

Meanwhile, yesterday Alia even shared a few pictures with Ranbir from their wedding. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned the images on Instagram.

