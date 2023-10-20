Sam Bahadur EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Vicky Kaushal shot with real army personnel in Meghna Gulzar's directorial?

Vicky Kaushal, one of the most talented and versatile Bollywood actors, will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The teaser of the film was unveiled a few days ago, and it left the viewers mighty impressed. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Meghna Gulzar chose to cast real-life army personnel and people from the defence force, in the film.

Did you know Vicky Kaushal shot with real Army personnel in Sam Bahadur?

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that Meghna Gulzar has tried to keep things authentic in the Vicky Kaushal starrer, and has done extensive, thorough research for the same. Moreover, there are no junior artists in this film. Instead, real-life army personnel and people from the defence force have been cast in the film. This detail has further raised our excitement for the film!

About Sam Bahadur

Meanwhile, the teaser of Sam Bahadur was unveiled last week. In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of India’s First Field Marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Sheikh is seen as Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo. Apart from these actors, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

This film marks Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration after the 2018 film Raazi. The teaser of Sam Bahadur offers a glimpse into the extraordinary tale of the legendary military leader. Speaking about the film, Vicky said that playing the role of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw is a huge honor, and an immense responsibility. “We’ve poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India’s great heroes on screen. I’m humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring,” he said.

Sam Bahadur is all set to release worldwide on 1st December, 2023, on the silver screens.

