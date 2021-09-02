Sidharth Shukla Demise: Eijaz Khan says, ‘He was like a younger brother, I will always be team Sidharth’

Sidharth Shukla left a deep void amidst his fans, television fraternity and friends as news of his passing away surfaced. All of 40, Sidharth Shukla was pronounced no more when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. The cause of the actor's death is not yet ascertained as his post mortem and other required protocol is being followed. Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Eijaz Khan was rather emotional in remembering Sidharth.

“He was like a younger brother, I loved him,” he sighed, and further added that he looked up him and his approach to everything in life. “I looked up-to him, and his understanding, approach and fairness.” For Eijaz, this is something personal. “This is really personal and I just pray for the strength and peace of his closed ones and family. I will always be team Sidharth,” he concluded.

Bollywood as well as television personalities took to social media to mourn the actor's demise. From Vicky Kaushal and Hansal Mehta to Manoj Bajpayee and , many of them took to Twitter and Instagram to pay their respects to the Sidharth Shukla.

A shocked Manoj Bajpayee was one of the first celebrities to tweet as he wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!" Nikitin Dheer also mourned the demise. “Extremely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sidharth Shukla, I met him just a while ago, sad how unpredictable life is,” he wrote on Twitter. Hansal Mehta also stated on Twitter, “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.”

Sidharth recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. He was quite active on his social media and in fact, his last post came in a few days ago. In that post, he had thanked all the frontline workers for their work. Sidharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

