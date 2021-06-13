Trade analysts remember Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was growing at the box office, no doubts on that'

Girish Johar and Atul Mohan revisit Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting career and believe that the late actor would have become a force to reckon with.

It would be a year since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, and the industry is still finding it difficult to believe that the talented actor is no more. Sushant won over the audience and critics alike with his effortless performances in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and many more. Producer and Film Business Analyst, Girish Johar, believes that he had huge potential. “Sushant had huge talent, right from his career in the television days,” Girish shares.

He goes ahead to add that Sushant had just arrived and there was a very good scope for him to rise even further. “We all knew that he would become a force to reckon with at the box-office. The choices of films showcased his range as an actor. He was a very promising talent. It pains my heart to say that he was,” he sighs adding further that Chhichhore did phenomenal business at the box-office and this is inspite of not being a tradition hardcore entertainer. “It had not come on a holiday, and did such phenomenal numbers. He was growing at the box-office for sure, no doubt about that.”

Girish’s favorite film feature Sushant is Kedarnath, and he appreciates the efforts he put in to shoot in difficult terrains. Trade analyst, Atul Mohan informs that Sushant was very selective about his work. “It’s unfortunate that he is no more. After , he was the one who successfully migrated from Television to the Big Screen. He was on a roll and very few actors can do what Sushant did.”

Atul has been a fan of films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, and Chhichhore among others. “The best for me is the Dhoni biopic. He gave everything to that film and literally lived the character,” he recalls and further adds that he was shocked to learn about Sushant’s unfortunate demise on June 14 last year. “I couldn’t believe the news when it came our way last year,” he concludes.

