Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora opens up on facing insecurities: With every grey hair, I feel…

While International Women’s Day is now over, our celebration of the spirit of womanhood is not. Like every year, on the occasion of Women’s Day, we conversed with several remarkable, fierce, and inspiring ladies from different walks of life. Continuing with this trajectory, on the latest episode of Woman Up S3 with Pinkvilla, we were joined in conversation by none other than the gorgeous Malaika Arora. While we delved deep into a lot of topics, Malaika also opened up on dealing with her insecurities.

We asked Malaika Arora how she faces her insecurities. To this, she said that she has her own share of them, “I may work out, I may be a certain way, I may be fit, etc, and that is because for me, it’s not to fill an insecurity of mine or a void of mine. I do it because I feel good about it. If I'm trolled because I have stretch marks, so be it. People have far deeper insecurities in life. I have my own share,” said Arora.

When asked if she ever worries about having grey hair or a spot on the skin showing up, Malaika articulated, “That's part and parcel of life. For every one grey hair, I feel I gained that much more wisdom, I gained that much more stability in life, that much more happiness, that much more love, so my grey hairs are just testament that that each year will be a bigger and better year for me.”

Watch Malaika Arora’s interview with Pinkvilla below:

