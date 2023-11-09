Fake video of BLACKPINK's Lisa from Crazy Horse Paris performance circulates online; fans demand legal action

Two months since the Crazy Horse Paris performance was successfully wrapped up by BLACKPINK member Lisa, fresh trouble has arrived for the MONEY singer. Her cabaret debut performance continued to make headlines after it was finished at the end of September. Recently, fake videos claiming to portray Lisa at the Crazy Horse Paris performance have surfaced on the internet.

Deep Fake videos of Lisa upset fans

BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to draw mixed reactions from the online community to her highly controversial Crazy Horse Paris performance. Someone on the internet has dug up an old Crazy Horse Paris performance video and morphed Lisa's image to make it look like the BLACKPINK member performing the routine. This has been done using deep fake technology.

It is publicly known that the venue of Crazy Horse Paris performance has a strict no electronic gadgets for cell phones policy. They did not allow anybody from the audience to record the performances during Lisa's appearance. The people at Crazy Horse Paris take pride in doing so, as the main motive of the performance is to give viewers a once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience.

So, a video getting leaked from her cabaret debut performance is a complete lie. The fans loved their idol for showcasing strength and confidence and admired her beauty and performance outfits. But now fans are trying their hardest not to let Lisa's reputation suffer any damage. They demand legal action against the fake video and information being circulated online. They are worried that such controversial material may be used by others to paint the idol in a negative light.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

The future of BLACKPINK as a group remains a highly debated topic since no confirmation over the possibility of a contract renewal with YG Entertainment has come to light. Fans are left wondering whether the K-pop group will continue with a different agency or disband altogether. They last performed as a group during the closing of their highest-grossing concert, the Born Pink world tour.

Jennie released a single called You & Me in October as a gift for her fans. The song has been a favorite among fans and idols, especially Jisoo in the K-pop industry. Rosé will be releasing 2024 Season's Greetings along with his dog Hank in December, and this announcement has taken fans by surprise.

