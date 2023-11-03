From Emma Stone to Tom Holland and Zendaya: 10 Hollywood stars who are fans of BTS

BTS have made a global impact on the music industry and on the lives of their fans. The group is liked by ARMYs and celebrities alike irrespective of age and background. From Emma Stone to Tom Holland and Zendaya and more, many Hollywood stars have come forward and expressed their love for the artists. Here is the list of the top 10 Hollywood actors who are BTS fans.

Top 10 Hollywood actors who are BTS fans

1. Emma Stone

Emma Stone has not shied away from confessing that she is a K-pop fan. The actor appeared on Saturday Night Live with BTS in 2019 while the group was promoting their track Boy With Luv. After the show had ended, the actor also took the time to go backstage and spend some time with the boys. On Jimmy Fallon's show, the La La Land actor also revealed that she let out an involuntary scream as she watched them perform during the sound check. Not only that, she has also discussed her love for the band on Showterview with Jessie.

2 and 3. Tom Holland and Zendaya

The superstars Tom Holland and Zendaya also showed their support for BTS during an interview. As a fan tweeted that getting tickets for their hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home is as difficult as getting tickets to a BTS concert, the actors replied with humbleness. Tom Holland said that BTS are a huge deal and it's a huge compliment to be compared with them. He added that he loved their edits and that they were always entertaining. Zendaya also joined in and said that it is a very big comparison.

4. John Cena

John Cena has become the unofficial mascot for ARMY's. Time and time again he has showered his love for BTS. He has shown his love on social media multiple times. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed the reason behind his appreciation for the band. He confessed that when he got to know about the idols, it hit him like a storm and he really enjoyed their music. He added that he especially likes their passion for what they do which evokes the passion in others as well.

5. Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort is an avid BTS supporter. The Fault in Our Stars actor was seen enjoying BTS performance to his fullest as he also recorded it with his phone at the 2017 American Music Awards. He had the brightest smile on and he just seemed like he was having the time of his life as he watched on. In 2018, he also changed his profile picture to that of BTS member V, like a true fanboy. He has met the idols on several occasions and they have many pictures together too.

6. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey himself has admitted that he is into BTS and their music. The American actor who has impressed the audience with amazing performances in Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and many more, has confessed his admiration of the K-pop group. On Ellen's show, he revealed that his son wanted to see the BTS concert and so he tagged along. Ellen also chimed in and added that the crowd always goes wild when they perform. He added that though the songs were in Korean, his son knew all the lyrics and they had a blast at the concert. Giving more details he said that they couldn't keep still and the crowd was also very energetic which added to the vibes.

7. Laura Marano

Disney star Laura Marano who hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2017's The Magenta carpet had the opportunity to meet BTS and shared her experience meeting the group. She shared an experience when she accidentally kicked one of the members but they shrugged it off and pretended like nothing happened. She praised their talent and humbleness. They also taught her the choreography of thier hit song Fire which they performed together at the carpet.

8. Ross Butler

The 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler showed his love for BTS with his amazing acoustic cover of Waste It on Me. He also captioned his video by saying that he is a part of the ARMY. The track is BTS' collaboration with Steve Aoki which also features comedian and actor Ken Jong in the video.

9. Cole Sprouse

On the People's Choice Award 2019 red carpet, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse confessed that he has a bro crush on all the members of BTS. He also added that he loves K-pop and that the whole BTS crew are his favorite.

10. Chris Evans

Chris Evans who is known as Captain America followed BTS on Instagram when he used to use social media. The actor is currently off of the social media platform.

