GOT7 confirms NESTFEST concert at Thailand's Rajamangala Stadium 5 years after canceled Keep Spinning world tour

After a long wait, GOT7 is set to return to Thailand for a concert, bringing immense joy to their dedicated Thai fans. The group recently took to their official social media platforms to announce their upcoming performance at Rajamangala National Stadium, the country’s largest concert venue, through a ‘Coming Soon’ teaser poster. This announcement holds special significance as it comes five years after the group’s Keep Spinning world tour stop in Thailand was canceled in 2020 due to Covid, despite tickets being completely sold out.

Since then, fans have held onto the hope of GOT7 making their way back to fulfill their promise, and now that moment has finally arrived. The overwhelming response from Ahgases (GOT7’s fandom) has been filled with gratitude, excitement, and emotion, as they thank the group for keeping their word and making this long-awaited event a reality.

GOT7’s return to the Thai stage follows their recent group concert in Seoul last month. The group reunited with fans on February 1 and 2 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium for their NESTFEST concert. The event was particularly special as it marked one of the few times in recent years that all members performed together as a group. For international fans who couldn’t attend in person, the February 2 show was streamed online through Beyond LIVE, allowing them to be part of the experience.

With their successful reunion in Seoul, anticipation is now at an all-time high among Thai Ahgases, who have been waiting five years for their turn. The upcoming concert at Rajamangala National Stadium is expected to be a historic moment for both GOT7 and their Thai fans, given the group’s immense popularity in the country.

Advertisement

While the official date and ticketing details have yet to be announced, the confirmation that GOT7 will be performing at Thailand’s largest stadium has already sent fans into a frenzy. The announcement itself is a proof of the group’s unwavering bond with their fans and their commitment to fulfilling past promises. As fans eagerly await further updates, one thing is certain: this will be a concert worth the five-year wait.