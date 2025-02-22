History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon missing from teaser after school violence accusations; watch

The upcoming K-drama History of Scruffiness, starring Cho Byeong Kyu and Song Ha Yoon in the lead roles, is all set to premiere on February 26, 2025. However, things aren’t going smoothly for actress Song Ha Yoon. In the latest teaser for History of Scruffiness, her role has been completely edited out.

Allegations of school violence involving her have raised concerns about her involvement, overshadowing the drama's release. Streaming platforms Wavve and Watcha dropped the official teaser for History of Scruffiness on YouTube. The 1-minute and 40-second teaser showcased the drama’s main cast, including Jo Byeong Kyu, Ryeoun, Jung Jae Kwang, Minah, Jung Yong Ju, Lee Min Ji, and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol. Song Ha Yoon gained great popularity for her role as the villain Jung Soo Min in tvN’s Marry My Husband.

Even though Song Ha Yoon’s agency denied such accusations, stating, “After directly confirming with the actress, we can say with certainty that she has never met the person in question, and all allegations are completely false.” A person claiming to be Song Ha Yoon’s schoolmate alleged that the actress slapped that person for 90 minutes. Following this incident, another claim was made that she was involved in another case of school violence that led her to transfer to another school. History of Scruffiness was originally filmed in 2022 but took three years to finally see the light of day. It was delayed due to lead actors Cho Byeong Kyu and Song Ha Yoon, as both of them faced school bullying accusations. Even webtoon artists Kim Poong and Sim Yoonsoo expressed their frustration, saying, “We struggled for about two and a half to three years.”

History of Scruffiness delves into the struggles of youth as they navigate love, friendship, and personal growth. The story focuses on a 20-year-old freshman caught in the chaos of his own life, often making bold and impulsive decisions. As the drama unfolds, it explores the ripple effects of his actions and how he learns to manage his conflicting emotions. While he struggles with a complex inner world, on the surface, he presents a completely different persona. Ultimately, the question remains: How will he reconcile these two sides of himself, and what path will he take moving forward?