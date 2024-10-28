'A Bit Deaf': Adele Reveals Partial Hearing Impairment From Painful Infection Which Was 'Worse Than Childbirth'

On Friday, October 25, Adele opened up about a health scare—an ear infection that has left her partially deaf. The Skyfall singer, in footage shared on social media, told the crowd at her Las Vegas show that she is recovering from a painful ear infection. “It is the most painful thing that ever, ever happened to me in my life. It was worse than childbirth,” she said.

According to the Grammy winner, she picked up a rare water bacteria while on tour in Munich this summer. “It is hard to treat, so I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days,” Adele explained, clarifying that she is now doing well but is “a bit deaf” in her left ear. Despite her hearing impairment, she stressed that there was no way she would miss the “f—ing” show.

While Adele did not elaborate further on her condition, she previously shared her experience of becoming a mother for the first time. The singer gave birth to her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, in 2012. Speaking about how her life has changed since becoming a parent, Adele told The Face in November 2021 that she believes she will never fully regain certain aspects of herself. She highlighted the loss of freedom that comes with parenthood, stating that she has had to compromise on her activities as her child has become her number one priority.

Adele also revealed in her conversation with the outlet that she dealt with postpartum depression, known as postnatal depression in the UK.

Now that Angelo is older, the singer is slowly learning to loosen the reins. She also expressed hopes of having more children in the future, possibly with her partner, sports agent Rich Paul. “I definitely would like a couple more kids,” she told the BBC in July 2022. “It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo.”

Adele continues to co-parent her son with her ex-husband.

Elsewhere during her Las Vegas show over the weekend, Adele shared a touching moment with Celine Dion, who was in attendance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In a video dated October 26 circulating online, the singer is seen performing When We Were Young when she approached Dion in the audience, and the two icons teared up as they shared a few words during their embrace. At one point, the My Heart Will Go On singer held Adele’s face in her hands, which Adele kissed before parting ways to resume her performance.

Adele’s Weekends With Adele residency will conclude its run on November 23.

