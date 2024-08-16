Adele Gets Comfy in Her Dad Sneakers On Stage Amid Torrential Rainstorm; See Here

Rain does not stop Adele from giving her best live performance! As the songstress took the stage in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday in an outdoor show, it was hampered midway due to a torrential rainstorm. To everyone’s surprise, the showstopper did not halt her performance; she instead iconically donned a pair of dad sneakers on stage.

“If it stops raining when I do Set Fire to the Rain, I’m going to be f----- furious,” joked Adele, giving a new meaning to her hit track from her 2011 album 21. In some other videos from the show surfacing on social media, Adele poetically steps down the stairs, holding her black gown, while performing Oh My God from her last release, 30.

But the standout moment of the show remains when she puts on her sneakers due to the rain. In the moment that was captured on camera by fans, Adele says, “Get your camera off my trainers. Who just said nice shoes? Stop making fun of me.” Fans were gushing over her reaction. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), some viewers celebrated Adele’s ability to spin the situation humorously. “I saw @Adele wearing sneakers with a fancy dress, so I bought a fancy dress to wear with my sneakers (one day),” a user commented, referencing the iconic scene from 2004’s Mean Girls.

Advertisement

Of course, there were other times when Adele performed and delivered a rain show. In 2017, she was in a similar situation when performing in New Zealand. At that time, she was helped by a fan in the audience who offered her a poncho to soak up the water. “At least it matches my dress,” quipped the star immediately after receiving the offering.

The Rolling in the Deep star was recently in the news when she seemingly confirmed that she had gotten engaged to her partner and sports executive Rich Paul. She was proposed to by her fan during her August 9 show in Munich, an offer she refused since she was “already getting married.” This led to several speculations, adding to the rumors of them getting married that were swirling earlier. The two have been together since 2021.

ALSO READ: Adele Stops Munich Concert To Screen Olympics Women’s 100M Final Featuring Sha’Carri Richardson; SEE HERE