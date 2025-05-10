After Thunderbolts Success Here's What Sebastian Stan Will Take on With The White Lotus Star Leo Woodall; Know Details
Sebastian Stan stars in a gripping gay thriller opposite The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall, following the success of Thunderbolts.
Following The Apprentice, Sebastian Stan now takes on a wildly different new role in Justin Kurzel's next feature film. Co-starring The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall, Stan returns to his Cannes-bound film, Burning Rainbow Farm.
The film draws from a fatal 2001 Michigan police siege, which was likened to Waco in scope and consequences, per Variety. Woodall and Stan will play gay activists Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm, who achieved notoriety in the 1990s as cannabis crusaders.
The pair started Rainbow Farm, a utopian, marijuana-tolerant retreat that reportedly drew notice as one of the world's most popular cannabis destinations.
The gay couple's lifestyle and activism eventually landed them at odds with local officials. Following their young son's arrest, a standoff with police turned into one of the most infamous sieges in past U.S. history.
"Burning Rainbow is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare, 'This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us.' I’m excited to create this lovable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo; their union will be one to remember," said Kurzel, per the outlet.
It will launch at the Cannes festival, where Rocket Science has taken international sales. North American distribution is being overseen by CAA Media Finance. The screenplay to the film, by Tommy Murphy, is adapted from Dean Kuipers' 2006 nonfiction work Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up in Smoke.
Kurzel called the story a powerful and emotional account of two strong-willed people who remained steadfast in their identity and faith, not willing to bend or back down. He also highlighted the importance of two of the most talked-about actors, Stan and Woodall, currently taking up the daring roles.
In the meantime, fans can enjoy the Winter Soldier in full action, as Sebastian Stan's latest Marvel movie, Thunderbolts has been released worldwide in theaters last week.
ALSO READ: Did You Know Which Actors Have Appeared in All 6 Phases of Marvel Cinematic Universe? Find Out Before the Release of Thunderbolts