Jesy Nelson Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Zion Foster 4 Months After Welcoming Twins: ‘My Best Friend’

Jesy Nelson is engaged! The former Little Mix star has just revealed the most romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend, Zion Foster, with an update on September 26. Sharing a couple of photos from the magical moment, the singer revealed a massive diamond on her ring finger. She happily received a kiss from her 29-year-old boyfriend in the photos shared on social media by the two musicians. Their engagement comes along 4 months after the birth of their twin girls, who were born on May 15, 2025.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster plan a life together with their new family

Another couple has decided to tie the knot, and the day couldn’t get any better! “Just got engaged to my best friend,” wrote Jesy Nelson, sharing the happy news with her 9.7 million followers. The proposal seems to have happened during a picturesque sunset on a beach. The ex-Little Mix star appears to have come on a date, spending a quiet night together, when he decided to pop the question. The first photo showcased them in an embrace with Zion Foster kissing the cheek of his now-fiancée, his own face squished against hers. Her manicured hand showcased a big sparkler on her finger with a ‘Manifest’ tattoo peeking from below.

Dressed down in casuals, in jeans and pullovers, the duo looked ready for a comfortable time. But the moment would go on to become one of the most memorable ones in their life. Following the birth of their two kids, twins who were born after a lot of obstacles, the couple has decided to attain their happily ever after with this engagement.

A twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) caused complications in their pregnancy, but the two stars welcomed their babies, saying, “We are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love."

