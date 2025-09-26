How to Watch House of Guinness? All About Peaky Blinders Creator’s Period Drama Starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge

Written by Steve Knight, Tom Shankland, and Mounia Akl have stepped in as the directors for the latest British drama, House of Guinness, on OTT. The Netflix series stars Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and others in the lead roles, and dropped on September 25 with 8 episodes.

How to watch House of Guinness?

The historical TV drama series, House of Guinness, is streaming on Netflix from September 25, 2025. Running for a total of 8 episodes, spread over 45 to 55 minutes each, the show dropped all at once in the UK at 8 am BST, the US at 3 am ET or 12 am PT, and in India at 12:30 pm IST on the same day.

What is House of Guinness about?

Following the life of Sir Benjamin Guinness, whose brewery conglomerate became a legacy of a lifetime, the story focuses on the aftermath of his death on that of his four children, who each have dark secrets threatening to float to the top. The Irish family behind the upscale business will observe Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben from a closer lens.

Who is a part of House of Guinness?

The lead roles have been taken on by Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O'Shea as the four kids. Other pivotal characters are played by David Wilmot, James Norton, Jack Gleeson, Niamh McCormack, Seamus O'Hara, Dervla Kirwan, Michael McElhatton, Danielle Galligan, Hilda Fay, and Cassian Bilton.

Inheritance, family bonds, and more take control of the story in House of Guinness.

