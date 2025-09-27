Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco To Reportedly Get Married on September 27: All We Know About Wedding Including Venue and Guestlist

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are on cloud nine as the two gear up for the biggest day of their lives. The lovebirds are all set to get hitched in a couple of hours, and the excitement is mounting with each passing hour. Several pictures are doing the rounds on social media, proving that their big day is shaping to be a grand Cali-style affair. Keep scrolling further to get all the details about this much-awaited wedding.

Details about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding venue

The pictures going viral on social media indicate that the venue is a cosy-but-glam setup. There is going to be an outdoor lounge, a cocktail corner and a pop-up gourmet kitchen setting up to feed the 170+ expected guests. A white marquee has been set up right on a private Montecito, Santa Barbara County estate. It was a luxurious big tent wrapped in palm trees and looked absolutely perfect for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s big day.

Guests attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding

As per reports in Entertainment Tonight, Selena and Benny had their rehearsal dinner on September 26, and the wedding ceremony is all set to take place on September 27. The reports further added that the Fetish singer’s BFF, Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton, along with the singer’s Only Murder In The Building co-star Martin Short and Ashley Park, are among the confirmed names who will attend the wedding.

“It will be a huge, A-list, star-studded wedding planned by Mindy Weiss,” the insider said. It is not clear whether Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, is joining her or not. But marking his presence at the wedding may be difficult for him as he has a game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are keeping no stones unturned to keep their wedding as secretive as possible. “Guests still do not know exact locations for the rehearsal or the wedding,” the insider added, revealing that shuttle buses would pick them up at the hotel and take them to the venues. Around 170 guests are expected to attend the big wedding.

Entertainment Tonight, meanwhile, reported that Gomez will have bridesmaids, and they will be her “core group of longtime girlfriends who’ve stood by her for years,” a source said.⁠ “Benny and Selena want their wedding to feel relaxed and meaningful…they’re not hiding their love or happiness,” the insider added. “The wedding will be a true reflection of that.”

