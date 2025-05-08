Alan Cumming Drops MAJOR Avengers: Doomsday Spoiler, Reveals Which Character He’ll Fight in Upcoming Marvel Film

It is no longer a secret that the original X-Men from Fox Studios are joining hands with those already existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While they are all set to make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, Alan Cumming who previously played Nightcrawler in the X-Men franchise recently shed light on the fight sequences from the movie.

Advertisement

As per the actor from Spy Kids, he is going to fight a major character who has not been introduced in the Marvel Studios movies yet. The character in question is none other than the member of the Fantastic Four, Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.

Talking to BuzzFeed UK, Alan Cumming stated that it feel “hilarious” to him that years ago he played a superhero and now he is back doing it again.

The actor from The Good Wife then went on to add, “I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, ‘What, who am I fighting with?’ [They’re like,] ‘You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head.’”

Calling it the game of life, Alan Cumming added that he simply can’t belive all of that is happening.

ALSO READ: Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer: Pedro Pascal Leads Marvel’s Superhero Family in New Look; Watch

In case you might not know, Pedro Pascal will be making his Marvel Studios debut this year on July 25, 2025. Joining him are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing.

Advertisement

Avengers: Doomsday will be the first official Avengers film after the 2019 outing, Avengers: Endgame. Besides Alan Cumming joining the franchiwe as Nightcrawler, other mutants from the Fox universe are Kelsey Gramer as Dr. Hank McCoy aka Beast, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops. The new mutants who will be seen in the movie are Channing Tatum’s Gambit and Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.

ALSO READ: Captain America Brave New World Star Anthony Mackie Says Avengers: Doomsday Will Bring Back ‘Old MCU’ Feel