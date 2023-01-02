All you need to know about the latest Netflix non-linear heist series - Kaleidoscope

This 2023, Netflix released a crime anthology titled Kaleidoscope, but with multiple twists. The first intriguing part that will make you want to watch the show is, how colors play an important role in the bewitching heist drama. Turns out, each episode of the show is named after a different color which is meant to affect the visual scheme of the episode. But, that’s not it, just like a Kaleidoscope (the optical instrument) offers an ever-changing view every time you look through it, the show can actually be a unique experience for every viewer. Confused? Scroll on for everything you need to know about the riveting Netflix show - Kaleidoscope.

That means you decide the story of the show, according to the episode ‘you’ decide to watch first. The show is very creatively made to deliver a different viewing experience to its viewers as every episode of the show opens up in a way that seems like a different beginning of the most interesting heist ever. In other words, any episode you pick to watch will create a sense that the story began right there; this is what makes the show one of a kind.

Ever since Netflix released its unique non-linear show, viewers want to know, what is the best way to watch the show. Turns out, you can watch Kaleidoscope in any order. Yes. You read that right. In fact, Netflix claims, “the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist.”

A Netflix series specially created to deliver a unique viewing experience to its viewers, Kaleidoscope is the latest heist drama show created by Eric Garcia. The 9-episode TV series follows the experiences of a master thief, Leo Pap, and his crew as they attempt a goose bump-worthy heist that’s worth $7 billion. The show also features how human elements like betrayal and greed affect their epic plans. Released on the first of January in 2023, this show consists of eight iconic episodes but the twist is you can watch the episodes in any order of your choice.

The only rule

The only rule of the show is, the episode titled ‘White’ should be watched in the end as it is the season finale that shows how the pieces fall into place. Interestingly, the crime anthology will be a different kind of treat for each viewer. While the makers of the show suggest that viewers can pick any order of viewing for a personalized immersive experience, however since all seven color episodes lead to the epic climax episode “White: The Heist” which is the finale episode, should be saved for last.

There are over 5000 possible ways to watch the show

The show is made in such a way that, if you follow the instructions and watch “White” in the end, there are 5,040 potential ways you can experience the show. However, even if you are a rule breaker and decide to start with the finale episode of Kaleidoscope, you might still have 40,320 different ways to experience it.

While the show has no ideal viewing order, you can simply watch random episodes and create an order of your own or you can stick to the chronological order. In fact, if you want to go ahead and try something different you can watch the story in reverse. If you want your experience to start with a bang you can even watch the finale episode first and let the story unfold.

Kaleidoscope Cast

While Giancarlo Esposito plays the role of Leo Pap who is the leader of the heist, the show has a huge cast including, Rufus Sewell who plays the role of Roger Salas, Paz Vega who plays the role of Ava Mercer, Jai Courtney who plays the role of Bob Goodwin, and Tati Gabrielle who plays the role of Hannah Kim, along with Peter Mark Kendall who will be seen playing the role of Stan Loomis.

Apart from them, the cast that will be starring as the guest cast includes Niousha Noor who will be seen playing Nazan Abbasi, an FBI agent, Patch Darragh who will be playing the role of Andrew Covington and Max Casella who will be playing the role of Taco.

Will there be a Kaleidoscope season 2?

It is reported that the first season of the show is loosely based on events around Hurricane Sandy which were held in 2012 and were famous for a heist of over 70 billion dollars from Manhattan. As of now, there are no official announcements of the second season however, there is a possibility. The anticipated cast in the next season includes Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Niousha Noor, and Jordan Mendoza.