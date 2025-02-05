Allison Holker Responds to 'Rumors' About Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Ellen DeGeneres: 'They Had a...'

Allison Holker expresses her disappointment over the flying rumors about her late husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, and Ellen DeGeneres’ bond following the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As per reports, the late dancer and the talk show host had grown apart after the popular show shut down in May 2022.

Meanwhile, putting an end to the rumors, Holker mentioned in her memoir, This Far, that the media personality had been an inspiration for Boss.

Amid the promotion of her memoir, the dancer sat down for an interview with People Magazine. In it, she revealed excerpts from her memoir, which include her childhood, her love story with Boss, her kids, and the rumors about her husband and DeGeneres.

While in conversation with the media portal, Holker revealed, "I don't love when I see rumors flying around, and it was really disappointing for me to see that people tried bringing Ellen to the situation and targeting her."

She further added, "Ellen's wonderful, and she's just been a support system. If anything, she was a great example to Stephen. They had a great relationship, and he loved that relationship with her. They had something that was Love so special. I hope people can see that that bond is something that we shouldn't tear down."

Moreover, the talk show host, along with Derek Hough, Robin Antin, and Loni, gathered to pay their tributes to tWitch Boss two months after his death.

Ellen and Boss had been working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014 when the latter came in to be a DJ and went on to become a permanent member on the sets.

Stephen' tWitch' Boss passed away in 2022 at the age of 40.