Nikki Glaser is All Set to Return to Host the 2026 Golden Globes After Her Successful Stint This Year; DEETS

Comedian Nikki Glaser is all set to return to host the 2026 edition of the Golden Globes after her very successful stint at this year's show. Award show hosts are having a bit of a resurgence in 2025. After years of being criticized by netizens for not being up to the mark, this year changed it all with Nikki Glaser, Trevor Noah, and Conon O'Brien leading the charge.

So it comes as no surprise that Glaser would be the top pick to host the prestigious awards again next year. As per Deadline, in an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that she signed a 3-year deal with the Globes to host. This will reportedly significantly improve her pay for next year's gig as compared to this year's $400,000.

However, now the CBS and the Golden Globes have made it official after they announced on Thursday that the comedian will be hosting the upcoming edition of the awards in 2026.

During a chat with Stern just after the show was done, she had revealed, "Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career." And for that reason, she was excited to "do it again." Though, this time around Glaser has an ulterior motive, "I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent."

She joked that she's hoping to get cast in "season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past." Well, we can't be sure if the creator of the HBO show, Mike White is going to be keeping an eye out for Nikki. However, we assume the audiences are hoping to see another hilarious monologue from her in 2026, much like this year when she asked Ariana Grande to hold her finger dressed as Glinda, parodying Cynthia and Grande's hilarious "holding space" interview.