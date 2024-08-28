‘An Incredible Moment’: Paramore Expresses Gratitude To Taylor Swift For Inviting Them To Eras Tour; 'We 'Loved Playing For Swifties'

Paramore completed their run as the opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which began on March 17, 2023. Following their final performance on August 20, 2024, the pop/rock band took to Instagram to thank Swift and her fans for an unforgettable experience.

Paramore kicked off as the Eras Tour's opening act on March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Their participation took place in many locations throughout North America and Europe.

The band toured with Swift, performing in Stockholm, Madrid, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Munich, and London. On August 20, 2024, they gave their final performance at London's Wembley Stadium.

Interactions with fans and admiration for Swift's storytelling through her music were highlights of the band's tour experience. In their Instagram post, Paramore expressed gratitude: “@TaylorSwift, Thank you for asking us to be a part of such an incredible moment in your life and career,” the band wrote alongside a photo of Swift. “We loved playing for the Swifties, we loved watching you tell your life story through this show.”

Throughout the tour, Paramore had several standout moments. One of the highlights was Hayley Williams' unexpected performance with Swift at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2024.

The duo performed Castles Crumbling from Swift's album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Swift had previously hinted at this collaboration, mentioning her admiration for Williams and their longstanding friendship.

Swift wrote in a heartfelt message before bringing Williams on stage, "I asked an artist who I was such a huge fan of to be on one of the songs, and she said yes. London, we are so lucky because when I asked Hayley Williams to come to this show, she said yes." This performance was memorable for both the artists and their fans.

Advertisement

Swift and Williams met in 2008 when both were nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Their friendship grew over time, with Williams describing Swift as a supportive and fun friend.

In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Williams recalled that Swift had recently called when she struggled to listen, crack jokes, and give her solid advice that sounded like perfectly formed lyrics.

ALSO READ: Will Doctor Doom Eliminate Kang's Variants In The Fantastic Four Post-Credit Scene? Explained