Did Taylor Swift Confirm 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Here's Why Fans Think So And It Has Travis Kelce Connection

Taylor Swift might be stepping up on the Super Bowl halftime stage in 2026. The musician, who recently made headlines for making an appearance on the New Heights podcast along with Travis Kelce, has dropped some easter eggs about her upcoming performance at the NFL game.

During the episode, Swift went on to speak of her obsession with sourdough, which led the fans to think that the musician is probably hinting at her halftime performance.

In addition to the potential Super Bowl performance announcement, the musician also unveiled her new album, Life of a Showgirl, which is set to be dropped on October 3.

Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl?

Speaking of her love for sourdough, the Love Story singer, on the podcast episode, stated, “The sourdough’s taken over my life in a huge way. I’m literally talking about bread 60 percent of the time now."

While the audience would have let the comment slide off easily, die-hard Swifties have clearly made connections with the Grammy-winning singer’s statement to that of Fransisco 49ers mascot, Sourdough Sam.

The upcoming season of Super Bowl is also said to be special for the Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce. The athlete is set to play his 13th game, which coincides with Swift’s lucky number. After considering retirement following the Super Bowl loss this year, Kelce decided to return for yet another championship.

As for the podcast, Swift also went on to talk about her upcoming album and a bedazzled cover, which was unveiled on the episode. She said, "This represents the end of my night... My show days are the same every single day; I just have a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub—not usually in a bedazzled dress."

The Bad Karma crooner went on to add, "I would say it's everything that was going on behind the curtain," referring to the tracks on the album. Meanwhile, commenting on the bling of the musician’s album cover, Travis Kelce said, "Literally living the life of a showgirl."

The record is available to preorder on Taylor Swift’s website.

