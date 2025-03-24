The Last of Us: Why Does Season 2 Episode 1 Title Has Fans Worried? Here’s Everything We Know

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us season 2.

The fanbase is super excited to witness the next adventure in Joel and Ellie's life in the next and highly anticipated season of The Last of Us. Meanwhile, the title for Episode 1 of Season 2 was recently revealed, making the die-hard gamers worried.

While the first season adapted the game's first entry with great perfection, the same can be expected while coming up with its sequel storyline. With people already hopping for shocking and sad sequences in the next season of The Last of Us, the title hints at a major spoiler.

If you haven't played the game and have no idea about the storyline, we would like to warn you of the spoilers ahead.

Episode 1 of Season 2 of The Last of Us has been revealed to be titled Future Days.

For those who do not know, Part 2 of the game opens up in 2034. Here, we see that Joel and Ellie are trying to settle into their life, living in Jackson, following the events of the first game.

While we see Joel gifting Ellie a guitar, he plays her a song first, which interestingly happens to be Future Days by Pearl Jam.

However, the lyrics play an important role in the storyline and Joel and Ellie's life: "If I ever were to lose you, I'd surely lose myself. Everything I have found dear, I've not found by myself… I believe, and I believe 'cause I can see our future days, days of you and me."

Now, if you haven't got the hint, it is at the beginning of the game that we see Joel getting brutally murdered by Abby. This scene gets even more horrifying as Ellie is made to watch Joel die.

Following the revelation of the title, fans expressed, "Kinda nervous about this one." A few others stated they are already crying while sharing gifs and emojis.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 will be 1 hour long and star Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.