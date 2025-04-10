Ben Affleck Has 'Secret' Crush on One of Brad Pitt's Exes Amid Separation from Jennifer Lopez; Is It Angelina Jolie?

Ben Affleck is single again and ready to find love in Hollywood. After finalizing their divorce in early 2025, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck is in the public eye as much. However, a new report by The Daily Mail reveals that Ben Affleck recently confessed to a close friend that he has a crush on Angelina Jolie. Affleck apparently does not mind that Jolie was once married to his friend Brad Pitt. He admires her not only for her looks but also for her career choices, especially her work as a director.

A source told the Daily Mail that Ben thinks Angelina is smart and appreciates how she has handled her life and career. He also likes that they are close in age and both have experience behind the camera. The source added they would probably have plenty to talk about over dinner. Jolie has been single since her split from Brad Pitt in 2016. She has said in interviews that she prefers to focus on raising her six children. Ben Affleck also has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Interestingly, Ben and Brad have dated the same woman before. Both were involved with Gwyneth Paltrow. Brad was engaged to her in the mid-1990s, while Ben dated her a few years later. Brad is now dating jewelry executive Ines de Ramon. Ben and Angelina have crossed paths over the years at various Hollywood events. In 2001, they were spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. In 2014, they were seen gazing into each other’s eyes at the Hollywood Film Awards.

The news comes just as Ben has opened up about his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez. He said their breakup had no drama or scandal and that they simply grew apart. He also praised Lopez for handling fame better than he does. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been keeping busy filming a new movie with Brett Goldstein and spending time with her daughter Emme. She recently shared a sweet message on Instagram calling Emme her best date ever after a night out on Broadway.

