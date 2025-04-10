Black Mirror Season 7 Cast: New and Returning Actors to be Seen Alongside Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and More

Black Mirror is synonymous with shockingly intriguing tales. However, that does not mean an end for the series that always has its die-hard fanatics surprised. Now that the series is coming forth with its latest season, which happens to be the seventh season, people are eager to know who they might get to see on screen.

Advertisement

It was previously reported that Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Milan Brooks would be coming back for the sequel to the fan-favorite episode USS Callister.

However, be ready to be mesmerized by the remaining five episodes of Black Mirror Season 7, welcoming a brand new cast.

The episode Common People will star Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, and Tracee Ellis Ross, while Bete Noire will bring forth the talents of Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, who will be seen alongside Michael Workéyè, Ben Bailey Smith, as well as Amber Grappy, Ravi Aujla, Elena Sanz and also Hanna Griffiths.

Coming to the outing that is titled Hotel Reverie, the episode will have Issa Rae, sharing the screen with the multitalented Awkwafina, as well as Emma Corrins and Harriet Walter.

Plaything will star Peter Capaldi, as well as Lewis Gribben, alongside James Nelson-Joyce, Michele Austin, Asim Chaudhry, and the young and strong face Will Poulter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Black Mirror Season 7’s Cast to Producers: Everything We Know So Far About Sci-Fi Series

Now, coming to the episode named Eulogy, it will star Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran

The U.S.S. Callister: Into Infinity episode will also star Billy Magnussen, Osy Ikhile, and Paul G. Raymond, alongside Milioti and others.

Those who are super stoked to have a look at the latest season of Black Mirror, Season 7 of the highly anticipated entry will be dropped on Netflix on April 10, 2025. The series would continue to explore a dystopian sci-fi future and how technology can overtake humans and their emotions.

Not only the darkest secrets but also some sweet wounds are coming your way with the latest outing of Black Mirror.

ALSO READ: Black Mirror Season 7 New Trailer OUT: Know All 6 Episode Titles, Cast, Synopsis, Runtime and More Details