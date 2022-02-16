Blake Lively aspiring to direct Beyonce after Taylor Swift’s video of I Bet You Think About Me

Blake Lively recently made an appearance at New York Fashion Week and while chatting with ET, the fashion star and actress opened up about taking on one more role! The 34-year-old actress spoke about earning 2 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations for directing a music video for her beloved friend Taylor Swift. “Academy of Country Music was not on my vision board,” Lively joked about two ACM nominations for producing and directing the video of–I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).

Talking about venturing into directing more, ET asked if she wanted to direct anyone in particular next time. Blake joked “Oh my gosh, I don’t know, I don’t know. Tell Beyoncé to stop calling me!”

After Taylor Swift announced that her upcoming music video for Red (Taylor's Version) song, I Bet You Think About Me has been directed by Blake Lively, fans can't wait to watch it soon. The music video will be premiering on November 15 and ahead of the same, Taylor gave a BTS glimpse of it on TikTok. Reacting to the same, Lively mentioned she knew she was always ready for this moment.

Back in November 2021, the actress reposted a clip from Taylor’s video which she directed and wrote, "Me in the womb getting ready for this moment" alongside a gif of a baby dancing around. Swift reshared the teaser and wrote about collaborating with Blake: "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell." Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds also showed his support for wifey as he shared the teaser video on his Instagram story.

