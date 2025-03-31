Blake Lively Finds Her 'Happy Place' Behind the Counter at a Donut Shop Amid Justin Baldoni Drama; SEE

Blake Lively has found her happy place amid her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The actress surprised the fans by stepping behind the kitchen counter at the Connecticut Donut shop.

Lively was joined by her “good friends,” who helped her with the giant appliances. The Age of Adeline star took to her Instagram story to share a snap of her grinding the ingredients in a mixer, which, according to the actress, was the “size of a car.”

Alongside the picture, the actress also shared a write-up, which read, "Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car.” She further added, "This is what my happy place looks like."

A father-son duo who entered the shop were snapped chatting with Lively, and at one point, the father explained to his son that her husband portrayed the role of Deadpool.

A source close to the mother of four revealed to People Magazine that Lively was in a happy mood during the visit and shared that the owner of the shop was a friend of hers.

Meanwhile, A Simple Favor star has often flaunted her love for baking on her social media platform. Ryan Reynolds recently shared a picture of animal-shaped cookies baked by his wife and kids, alongside the soundtrack of How Much is That Doggie in the Window by Rosemart Clooney.

Lively’s outing comes amid her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The actress had filed a lawsuit against the actor on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni too filed a counter case against the actress and her husband on the grounds of extortion and defamation.