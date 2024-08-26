Blake Lively's It Ends With Us Helps THIS Taylor Swift Song Reach A New Record; Details Inside

Taylor Swift's song My Tears Ricochet has re-entered the charts thanks to a high-profile movie placement. The track, which was never released as a single, has resurfaced on Billboard's Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, rising to No. 8 this week. This is the song's highest position on the charts to date.

My Tears Ricochet's resurgence is largely due to its inclusion in the new film It Ends With Us. The film, starring Blake Lively and directed by Justin Baldoni, has grossed more than $200 million worldwide as per Forbes. The film's popularity has rekindled interest in the song, prompting its return to the charts.

My Tears Ricochet is one of Taylor Swift's 14 songs to reach the top ten on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart. Notably, four of these songs, Willow, Cardigan, It's Time to Go, and Renegade (a collaboration with Big Red Machine) have reached the number-one spot.

My Tears Ricochet was released in 2020 as part of Swift's album Folklore and marked a significant shift in her musical style. The album, which marked a departure from her previous pop sound, was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and received a positive response despite minimal promotion. The song reached No. 16 on the Hot 100 even without traditional single promotion.

It Ends With Us is a romantic drama based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same title. Directed by Justin Baldoni and starring Blake Lively, the film delves into complex themes of love and resilience. Its box-office success has significantly boosted Swift's song's popularity.

The film It Ends With Us has made headlines not only for its box office performance but also for the alleged conflict between its director and star. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have had public disagreements, which have caused attention in the media.

Taylor Swift's decision to feature her music in It Ends With Us reflects her openness to collaborate on media projects. By including My Tears Ricochet on the film's soundtrack, she reveals how thoughtful collaborations can benefit both music and film, resulting in a win-win for all involved.

