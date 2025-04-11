Brandon Sklenar Steps Back from Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Drama; Says ‘Lead with Love and...’

It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar has distanced himself from the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after previously showing support for her. Caught at an airport recently, the actor kept things diplomatic when asked about the situation, advising everyone to “lead with love and compassion.”

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us and claiming that he launched a smear campaign against her — the allegations which Baldoni has denied.

Initially, Sklenar, 34, appeared to support Lively, sharing a New York Times article about her lawsuit on his Instagram Story with the caption, “For the love of God read this.” However, the situation escalated when Baldoni responded by filing a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane. Baldoni also sued the New York Times, which pledged to "vigorously defend" itself.

By February, Sklenar's public stance had noticeably shifted. When asked during a “CBS Mornings” interview whether he was “Team Justin or Team Blake,” he laughed and responded, “I’m Team It Ends With Us.” Later, at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, he called the situation “tough” and emphasized the importance of remembering the film’s message of love and support for women.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sklenar added, “I just hope everyone remembers what the movie is about and why we made it in the first place. It’s about love, and it’s about supporting women in general and helping people through tough times.” He also noted that the film, which centers on domestic violence, has “helped so many people.”

While Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni prepare for their trial, set to begin in March 2026, Sklenar appears committed to staying out of the courtroom drama — choosing instead to focus on the message of It Ends With Us and urging everyone involved to lead with love and compassion.

