Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Publicist Denies ‘Leaking’ Texts to It Ends With Us Actress for THIS Reason

In the new update of the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the Jane the Virgin star’s former publicist, Stephanie Jones, has denied “leaking” text messages to the Shallows actress that allegedly showed his team attacking Lively in a bad publicity effort.

On Thursday, in new legal documents filed in New York, Jones, who has given a response to Baldoni’s recent defamation allegations that she leaked “confidential information" to Lively, stated that she turned over those text messages, complying with the alleged subpoena. Jones has also accused him of not abiding by his contract, according to the Daily Mail.

The copy of the alleged subpoena that Jones referred to was reviewed by the publication, which was reportedly sent to her in October by Lively’s lawyers in the dual lawsuits

According to the outlet’s article, it ordered the publicist to provide the communications and documents in relation to Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It was also mentioned that if there’s a compliance failure, it would be punishable as contempt of court.

Jones's latest filing also alleges that Baldoni, Jones's former partner, Jennifer Able, breached their contracts by allegedly conspiring with former client and Jones’s ex-client, Melissa Nathan, breaking the law in the process, according to the article.

For the unversed, last month, the Five Feet Apart director’s team had mentioned Jones’s name in his defamation lawsuit against Lively, alleging that the text messages that were submitted to the Age of Adeline star were allegedly selectively chosen to make it seem like Able and Nathan orchestrated a smear campaign, per the outlet.

Maaren Shah, Jones’s lawyer, gave a statement to the publication. At one point, she mentioned, “They've planted falsehoods in the press to tarnish Ms. Jones's business, stolen confidential documents and clients, and refused to pay Jonesworks what was fairly owed,” adding, “Those are facts, and smoke and mirrors PR campaigns can't change them."

