Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Renewed Their Wedding Vows Amid Fallout with David and Victoria Beckham, Here’s What We Know

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have renewed their wedding vows three years after getting married. The couple, who recently made headlines over their fallout with David and Victoria Beckham, held an event to honor their love and commitment for each other, as mentioned by a source.

In April, the pair celebrated the three years of their union. Beckham posted a heartfelt note on his social media, wishing his wife well on the occasion.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s renewed wedding vows

Opening up about the event held by Brooklyn and Nicola to renew their wedding vows, a close source shared, “The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

As for their third wedding anniversary celebrations, the CEO of Cloud 23 presented his wife with a bouquet of pink flowers, as seen in the Instagram stories. Alongside in the note, Beckham wrote, "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second x you make me a better man and I couldn't ask for a better partner x you are my soul and my rock x I love you so much Nicola xx Love brooklyn xxxxxxx <3 <3."

Reposting the picture and responding to the letter, Peltz mentioned, "I love love letters so much."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s relationship timeline

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in late 2019, and after a couple of months, they announced their relationship on social media. The pair got engaged in 2020. They shared the happy news with their fans by dropping pictures and Beckham announcing that he popped the big question.

Two years later, the duo tied the knot in the presence of their parents, family, and close friends. Beckham’s mom, dad, and three siblings were also in attendance. Some of the Hollywood stars that made it to the wedding included Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.

However, in recent times, the couple made headlines over missing David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.

