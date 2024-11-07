Cardi B Hints At Third Baby's Name With Stunning Diamond Bracelet Reveal

Cardi B recently hinted at her newborn daughter's name, but she didn't make a direct announcement. Instead, she used a lavish diamond bracelet as a clue, which piqued the curiosity of her fans about her baby girl's name.

This moment took place on Instagram, where Cardi showcased the extravagant jewelry in a video posted by renowned designer Elliot Eliantte. However, she quickly attempted to conceal a key detail: her daughter's name.

In a Wednesday video shared by Eliantte, Cardi B displayed a stack of diamond bracelets, one of which appeared to reveal her third child’s name.

She joked, “Y’all can’t see my daughter’s name yet so I gotta hide the last one!” as she adjusted the bracelets. Cardi also proudly declared, “Just know the whole f–king wrist is Eliantte bitch,” referring to the designer of her blinged-out jewelry.

Despite her efforts to keep the name under wraps, fans couldn’t help but notice the first two letters on the bracelet. Many speculated the “B” and “L” could be part of her baby girl’s name.

The speculation grew as viewers guessed the rest of the letters. Some thought they could make out an “S,” “O,” and “M,” leading to theories about the name.

The speculation quickly spread across social media. One fan suggested the name was Blossom, commenting, “Cardi B’s new babygirl name is Blossom.”

Advertisement

Another agreed, writing, “Cardi B’s new daughter name is BLOSSOM.” Fans seemed particularly taken with the idea, with one even declaring, “That name would be TEA! Sooooo cute.”

Others, however, had a different theory. “Her name is Bloom,” another fan speculated. A fifth user also echoed the idea, saying, “I think I peeped bloom.” While fans were buzzing with excitement over the possible name reveal, Cardi B herself has not confirmed any of the theories.

Cardi’s third child was born on September 7, 2024, and the rapper announced her arrival five days later, sharing the news on Instagram.

In a post, Cardi shared a photo of her baby girl with the caption, “The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24,” further hinting at the possibility that her daughter’s name could be connected to flowers. She followed up the announcement with a TikTok video, in which she called her newborn “babygirl,” again suggesting a floral connection.

Advertisement

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had been hinting at her pregnancy earlier in the year. She announced she was expecting her third child with her husband, Offset, on August 1, the same day she filed for divorce from the rapper.

Despite their ups and downs, the couple welcomed their daughter together in September, joining their older children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Opens Up On Life After Divorce from Joe Jonas: 'So Happy to Be Back in the UK'