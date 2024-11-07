When BLACKPINK’s Rosé took on the WAP challenge and Cardi B couldn’t resist reacting

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is one of the most adorable K-pop idols out there. Discovering that she did the WAP challenge might come as a surprise to many as it is quite tantalizing. But watching Rosé perform the dance moves will completely change your perception of the dance routine.

Back in 2021, Rosé of BLACKPINK surprised everyone by posting the viral WAP challenge on her official TikTok account. The artist captioned the video, ‘#10M!! Here you go,’ celebrating her achievement of reaching 10 million followers on her account. She could be seen wearing an oversized hoodie paired with track pants. Fans were naturally blown away by the video as they did not expect her to attempt the challenge.

The song WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion became extremely popular on all social media platforms during its release, especially its dance challenge. After Rosé’s video hit the internet, Cardi B also came across it and left a heartwarming reaction. She said, “She still looks so innocent...So cute” and everyone naturally agreed.

Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. The song has topped the Global Spotify chart, making Rosé the first female K-pop idol to do so. The song has a total of 34 million streams on the platform within just three days of its release. Additionally, the song’s official music video surpassed 100 million views in less than a week, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Prefect All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

