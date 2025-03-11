Who is Henry Chalhoub? Know About Camila Cabello's Rumored New Billionaire Boyfriend As She Hints at Romance in Paris
Camilla Cabello was spotted locking hands with her rumored billionaire boyfriend at a fashion show in Paris. Find out all about the Havana singer’s mysterious new beau!
Camila Cabello was spotted holding hands with her rumored beau at a recent event! On Tuesday, March 11, the Havana hitmaker attended the Chanel Fall-Winter 2025 show at Le Grand Palais in Paris. But she wasn’t alone!
The singer-songwriter was spotted sitting in the front row with Henry Junior Chalhoub, a billionaire businessman who is reportedly dating Cabello. The rumored lovebirds were seen sitting next to each other with their hands locked, seemingly confirming their new romance.
But who is Henry Chalhoub? According to Business of Fashion, he is a key player in the Chalhoub Group, which is a luxury goods retailer and distributor in the Middle East and North Africa regions.
According to SCMP, Henry has worked as a consultant and director at Barents Reinsurance S.A. since 2016. He was reportedly born in 1986, making him 11 years older than the My Oh My singer, but age is just a number, isn’t it?
Nothing much is known about his personal life other than his rumored romance with supermodel Joan Smalls in 2020, as per Just Jared. The duo was spotted vacationing in St. Tropez the following year.
As for him and Cabello, the rumored couple have already made several public appearances together, which speaks a lot of their budding romance. On February 15, they arrived for a pre-BAFTA party hand-in-hand.
The gala thrown by Bvlgari took place at the National Gallery in London. In January, the couple was spotted cozying up on their St. Barts vacation. According to the pictures shared by multiple outlets, the couple packed some PDA and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.
The Cinderella actress and her billionaire boyfriend were first spotted together in August 2024. They were seen partying together at a popular celeb spot in Ibiza, Spain. Cabello previously had an on-and-off relationship with musician Shawn Mendes.
‘Those Are Skills You Don't...’: Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Experience In Fifth Harmony; Details Inside